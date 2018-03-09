DSP BR Tax Saver Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|16.28
|-0.06
(-0.37%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,228,521
|231.48
|5.93
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|6,052,863
|189.61
|4.86
|-2.18
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|5,548,779
|148.71
|3.81
|-20.59
|Tata Steel
|Steel - Large
|2,183,651
|146.65
|3.76
|-5.17
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|862,187
|113.65
|2.91
|8.9
|GAIL (India)
|Miscellaneous
|2,373,674
|108.60
|2.78
|-9.26
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
