» Asset Allocation

DSP BR Tax Saver Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 16.28 -0.06
(-0.37%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 1.41
Equity 97.40
Fixed Deposits 0.59
Rights 0.77
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,228,521 231.48 5.93 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 6,052,863 189.61 4.86 -2.18
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 5,548,779 148.71 3.81 -20.59
Tata Steel Steel - Large 2,183,651 146.65 3.76 -5.17
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 862,187 113.65 2.91 8.9
GAIL (India) Miscellaneous 2,373,674 108.60 2.78 -9.26
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 2.78
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.13
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.20
Banks - Private Sector 14.74
Banks - Public Sector 5.91
Cables - Power 1.11
Cement - North India 3.02
Cement - South India 1.18

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Ports 0.40
Ahluwalia Contr. 0.64
Apollo Tyres 1.43
Ashok Leyland 1.13
Asian Paints 0.98
Atul 0.98
B P C L 1.75
Bajaj Corp 0.24