JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

L&T Cash Fund (Div-W) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Liquid Funds

NAV 11 Mar 2018 1000.88 0.28
(0.03%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 6.26
Certificate of Deposits 37.21
Commercial Paper 23.32
Corporate Debts 8.23
Net CA & Others 1.80
T Bills 23.18
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
A Birla Finance 15.05 3.53
Power Fin.Corpn. 10.02 2.35
Sundaram Finance 10.01 2.35

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
NA 100.00