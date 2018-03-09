JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

SBI Magnum Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 93.16 0.09
(0.10%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.13
CBLO 4.51
Equity 95.74
Indian Mutual Funds 0.09
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,100,000 205.96 9.56 2.34
Reliance Inds. Refineries 1,700,000 156.58 7.27 1.56
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 4,300,000 135.02 6.27 -2.18
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 3,700,000 114.66 5.32 -20.59
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 1,100,000 114.63 5.32 17.28
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 2,100,000 111.23 5.16 -19.7
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 2.90 0.13

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 2.15
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.28
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 2.17
Banks - Private Sector 20.99
Banks - Public Sector 5.32
Cigarettes 3.06
Computers - Software - Large 14.08
Engineering - Turnkey Services 3.33

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Aurobindo Pharma 2.24
Bajaj Auto 2.17
Bajaj Fin. 3.02
Bharti Airtel 5.16
Bharti Infra. 3.34
Bosch 2.15
Colgate-Palm. 3.58
H D F C 3.18