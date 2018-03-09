SBI Magnum Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|93.16
|0.09
(0.10%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,100,000
|205.96
|9.56
|2.34
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|1,700,000
|156.58
|7.27
|1.56
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|4,300,000
|135.02
|6.27
|-2.18
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|3,700,000
|114.66
|5.32
|-20.59
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|1,100,000
|114.63
|5.32
|17.28
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|2,100,000
|111.23
|5.16
|-19.7
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|2.90
|0.13
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|