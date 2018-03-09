JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

UTI-CRTS (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Hybrid - Debt Oriented

NAV 09 Mar 2018 349.21 0.14
(0.04%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Equity 26.71
Fixed Deposits 0.59
Govt. Securities 10.11
NCD 46.76
Net CA & Others 15.79
Rights 0.01
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 68,661 12.94 1.74 2.34
Bajaj Fin. Finance & Investments 69,866 11.46 1.54 -1.86
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 85,202 9.99 1.34 17.28
Yes Bank Banks - Private Sector 305,000 9.83 1.32 1.62
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 39,997 6.72 0.90 5.03
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 7,298 6.46 0.87 -3.63
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 1.42
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.28
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.33
Banks - Private Sector 4.72
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 0.09
Chemicals 0.18
Cigarettes 0.81
Computers - Education 0.31

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Ajanta Pharma 0.32
Amara Raja Batt. 0.50
Astral Poly 0.58
Aurobindo Pharma 0.46
Axis Bank 0.28
Bajaj Fin. 1.54
Cadila Health. 0.33
Cera Sanitary. 0.09