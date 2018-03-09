UTI-CRTS (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Hybrid - Debt Oriented
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|349.21
|0.14
(0.04%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|68,661
|12.94
|1.74
|2.34
|Bajaj Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|69,866
|11.46
|1.54
|-1.86
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|85,202
|9.99
|1.34
|17.28
|Yes Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|305,000
|9.83
|1.32
|1.62
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|39,997
|6.72
|0.90
|5.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|7,298
|6.46
|0.87
|-3.63
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|