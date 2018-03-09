Sundaram Equity Multiplier Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|31.89
|-0.02
(-0.06%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|175,000
|16.82
|4.85
|1.56
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|80,000
|16.05
|4.63
|2.34
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|496,341
|15.55
|4.48
|-20.59
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|90,000
|12.75
|3.68
|8.9
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|65,000
|12.72
|3.67
|8.44
|NCC
|Construction
|851,067
|10.43
|3.01
|1.78
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|