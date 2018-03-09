JUST IN
Sundaram Equity Multiplier Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 20.47 -0.02
(-0.10%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 11.15
Equity 92.28
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Reliance Inds. Refineries 175,000 16.82 4.85 1.56
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 80,000 16.05 4.63 2.34
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 496,341 15.55 4.48 -20.59
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 90,000 12.75 3.68 8.9
H D F C Finance - Housing 65,000 12.72 3.67 8.44
NCC Construction 851,067 10.43 3.01 1.78
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.83
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.22
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.06
Banks - Private Sector 11.22
Banks - Public Sector 4.48
Bearings 0.95
Cement - North India 2.82
Cement - South India 1.42

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Aarti Inds. 1.13
Aditya Bir. Fas. 0.94
Agro Tech Foods. 0.06
Avenue Super. 0.85
Axis Bank 0.68
Bajaj Auto 1.06
Bharat Financial 1.00
Bombay Burmah 0.81