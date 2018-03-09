Invesco India Ultra Short Term Fund-Reg(G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|2219.79
|0.54
(0.02%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|H D F C
|148.87
|5.97
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|127.55
|5.11
|S I D B I
|110.25
|4.42
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|102.32
|4.10
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|100.50
|4.03
|Vedanta
|74.61
|2.99
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|50.50
|2.02
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|50.41
|2.02
|S I D B I
|50.35
|2.02
|Indiabulls Hous.
|50.32
|2.02
|Tata Motors
|50.30
|2.02
|Power Grid Corpn
|50.30
|2.02
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|50.26
|2.01
|Tata Motors
|50.14
|2.01
|Reliance Capital
|50.07
|2.01
|Piramal Enterp.
|49.73
|1.99
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|40.24
|1.61
|N A B A R D
|39.82
|1.60
|E X I M Bank
|25.42
|1.02
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|25.31
|1.01
|L&T Housing Fin.
|25.21
|1.01
|Reliance Capital
|25.07
|1.00
|Indiabulls Hous.
|25.05
|1.00
|Kotak Mahindra P
|25.04
|1.00
|Indiabulls Hous.
|24.95
|1.00
|Reliance Home
|24.94
|1.00
|N A B A R D
|24.65
|0.99
|E X I M Bank
|20.30
|0.81
|Shri.City Union.
|20.07
|0.80
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|14.79
|0.59
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|10.22
|0.41
|INDIAN RAILW.FIN
|1.21
|0.05
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|0.50
|0.02
|Daimler Financi.
|75.13
|3.01
|GRUH Finance
|49.88
|2.00
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|