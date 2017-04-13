JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Invesco India Ultra Short Term Fund-Reg(Di... - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds

NAV 13 Apr 2017 2035.64 0.90
(0.04%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 1.28
Certificate of Deposits 8.14
Commercial Paper 19.68
Corporate Debts 66.69
Net CA & Others 2.19
T Bills 0.20
ZCB 1.82
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
H D F C 148.87 5.97
Rural Elec.Corp. 127.55 5.11
S I D B I 110.25 4.42
Power Fin.Corpn. 102.32 4.10
Power Fin.Corpn. 100.50 4.03
Vedanta 74.61 2.99
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 50.50 2.02
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 50.41 2.02
S I D B I 50.35 2.02
Indiabulls Hous. 50.32 2.02
Tata Motors 50.30 2.02
Power Grid Corpn 50.30 2.02
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 50.26 2.01
Tata Motors 50.14 2.01
Reliance Capital 50.07 2.01
Piramal Enterp. 49.73 1.99
Rural Elec.Corp. 40.24 1.61
N A B A R D 39.82 1.60
E X I M Bank 25.42 1.02
Power Fin.Corpn. 25.31 1.01
L&T Housing Fin. 25.21 1.01
Reliance Capital 25.07 1.00
Indiabulls Hous. 25.05 1.00
Kotak Mahindra P 25.04 1.00
Indiabulls Hous. 24.95 1.00
Reliance Home 24.94 1.00
N A B A R D 24.65 0.99
E X I M Bank 20.30 0.81
Shri.City Union. 20.07 0.80
Rural Elec.Corp. 14.79 0.59
Rural Elec.Corp. 10.22 0.41
INDIAN RAILW.FIN 1.21 0.05
Power Fin.Corpn. 0.50 0.02
Daimler Financi. 75.13 3.01
GRUH Finance 49.88 2.00

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
NA 100.00