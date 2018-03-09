Taurus Infrastructure Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Taurus Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|25.73
|0.01
(0.04%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|3,420
|0.45
|8.21
|8.9
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|3,998
|0.38
|6.93
|1.56
|Adani Enterp.
|Trading
|14,000
|0.29
|5.19
|6.59
|AIA Engg.
|Castings & Forgings
|1,298
|0.19
|3.39
|-7.19
|CESC
|Power Generation And Supply
|1,618
|0.17
|3.01
|-3.7
|Century Ply.
|Miscellaneous
|5,000
|0.16
|3.00
|-3.05
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
