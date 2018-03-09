JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Taurus Infrastructure Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Taurus Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure

NAV 09 Mar 2018 24.17 0.01
(0.04%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Equity 92.51
Net CA & Others 7.33
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 3,420 0.45 8.21 8.9
Reliance Inds. Refineries 3,998 0.38 6.93 1.56
Adani Enterp. Trading 14,000 0.29 5.19 6.59
AIA Engg. Castings & Forgings 1,298 0.19 3.39 -7.19
CESC Power Generation And Supply 1,618 0.17 3.01 -3.7
Century Ply. Miscellaneous 5,000 0.16 3.00 -3.05
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.58
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.93
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.33
Banks - Private Sector 4.91
Bearings 1.46
Castings & Forgings 3.39
Cement - North India 2.08
Chemicals 0.95

Top Holdings

Company Name
Adani Enterp. 5.19
AIA Engg. 3.39
Ashok Leyland 1.93
Astral Poly 0.83
Axis Bank 1.44
B H E L 0.84
Bajaj Electrical 1.44
Bharat Electron 1.95