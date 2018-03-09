Kotak Emerging Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|39.13
|0.05
(0.13%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|682,757
|119.69
|3.98
|5.03
|Schaeffler India
|Bearings
|192,192
|105.49
|3.50
|4.45
|Atul
|Dyes And Pigments
|335,997
|91.14
|3.03
|5.1
|Supreme Inds.
|Plastics Products
|674,412
|87.89
|2.92
|1.02
|RBL Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,733,037
|87.26
|2.90
|-8.6
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement - South India
|1,092,957
|82.87
|2.75
|5.39
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Blue Dart Exp.
|0.02
|0.00
|Blue Dart Exp.
|0.02
|0.00
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|