» Asset Allocation

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 26.74 0.03
(0.11%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 3.12
Corporate Debts 0.00
Derivatives - Index Put Option 0.07
Derivatives - Stock Future 1.41
Equity 96.84
Fixed Deposits 0.49
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 682,757 119.69 3.98 5.03
Schaeffler India Bearings 192,192 105.49 3.50 4.45
Atul Dyes And Pigments 335,997 91.14 3.03 5.1
Supreme Inds. Plastics Products 674,412 87.89 2.92 1.02
RBL Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,733,037 87.26 2.90 -8.6
The Ramco Cement Cement - South India 1,092,957 82.87 2.75 5.39
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Blue Dart Exp. 0.02 0.00
Blue Dart Exp. 0.02 0.00

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 0.74
Auto Ancillaries 3.56
Banks - Private Sector 10.69
Banks - Public Sector 0.83
Bearings 5.48
Cables - Power 2.56
Castings & Forgings 1.32
Cement - South India 2.75

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Abbott India 0.70
Amara Raja Batt. 1.46
APL Apollo 1.97
Apollo Hospitals 1.95
Atul 3.03
Bajaj Fin. 0.86
Bank of Baroda 0.83
Bata India 2.51