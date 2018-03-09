Invesco India Contra Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|45.02
|-0.23
(-0.51%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|314,843
|58.95
|6.41
|2.34
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|572,419
|52.72
|5.74
|1.56
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,659,410
|52.11
|5.67
|-2.18
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|386,830
|40.31
|4.38
|17.28
|KNR Construct.
|Construction
|1,029,705
|33.40
|3.63
|7.09
|HCL Technologies
|Computers - Software - Large
|342,003
|30.46
|3.31
|11.16
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|