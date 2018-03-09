JUST IN
Invesco India Contra Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 45.02 -0.23
(-0.51%)

Asset Type

CBLO 5.23
Equity 96.11
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 314,843 58.95 6.41 2.34
Reliance Inds. Refineries 572,419 52.72 5.74 1.56
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,659,410 52.11 5.67 -2.18
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 386,830 40.31 4.38 17.28
KNR Construct. Construction 1,029,705 33.40 3.63 7.09
HCL Technologies Computers - Software - Large 342,003 30.46 3.31 11.16
Sector Allocation

Auto Ancillaries 2.41
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.79
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.95
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5.51
Banks - Private Sector 16.03
Banks - Public Sector 1.59
Breweries & Distilleries 3.17
Cement - North India 1.82

Top Holdings

Apollo Hospitals 2.23
Axis Bank 2.98
Bank of Baroda 1.59
Cipla 0.96
Cochin Shipyard 1.13
Coromandel Inter 2.15
Cyient 2.43
Equitas Holdings 0.99