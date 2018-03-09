Invesco India Mid Cap Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|46.11
|-0.20
(-0.43%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|United Spirits
|Breweries & Distilleries
|23,102
|8.48
|4.49
|-7.51
|Piramal Enterp.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|26,356
|7.56
|4.01
|-13.94
|Container Corpn.
|Miscellaneous
|53,887
|7.43
|3.94
|-4.4
|United Breweries
|Breweries & Distilleries
|65,435
|7.06
|3.74
|2.04
|Schaeffler India
|Bearings
|11,528
|6.76
|3.58
|4.45
|MRF
|Tyres
|904
|6.54
|3.47
|6.79
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
