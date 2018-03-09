ICICI Pru Dynamic Plan - Inst Option - 1 (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|42.47
|-0.14
(-0.33%)
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Tata Motors-DVR
|Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs
|4,651,098
|96.23
|0.87
|-14.2
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|1,000,000
|180.87
|1.64
|8.44
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|3,967,635
|465.24
|4.22
|17.28
|GE Shipping Co
|Shipping
|4,674,552
|170.90
|1.55
|-8.66
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|2,600,000
|342.72
|3.11
|8.9
|Asian Paints
|Paints / Varnishes
|1,100,000
|122.95
|1.12
|1.11
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
