ICICI Pru Dynamic Plan - Inst Option - 1 (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 42.47 -0.14
(-0.33%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 9.13
Commercial Paper 5.61
Derivatives 0.08
Derivatives - Stock Future 0.78
Equity 65.44
Fixed Deposits 0.59
Foreign Equity 3.59
Govt. Securities 7.96
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Tata Motors-DVR Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 4,651,098 96.23 0.87 -14.2
H D F C Finance - Housing 1,000,000 180.87 1.64 8.44
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 3,967,635 465.24 4.22 17.28
GE Shipping Co Shipping 4,674,552 170.90 1.55 -8.66
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 2,600,000 342.72 3.11 8.9
Asian Paints Paints / Varnishes 1,100,000 122.95 1.12 1.11
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.82
Auto 0.38
Automobile Manufacturers 3.59
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.63
Banks 0.40
Banks - Private Sector 7.67
Banks - Public Sector 3.74
Castings & Forgings 0.09

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Aditya Bir. Fas. 0.19
Ambuja Cem. 0.39
Apollo Tyres 0.80
Asian Paints 1.12
Astrazeneca Phar 0.37
Axis Bank 1.39
Bank of Baroda 0.39
Bharti Airtel 2.33