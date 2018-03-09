JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Tata Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 32.67 -0.16
(-0.49%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Corporate Debts 1.37
Equity 97.01
Preference Shares 0.02
Reverse Repo 1.40
Rights 0.29
Warrants 0.23
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 460,000 86.65 6.73 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 2,320,000 72.73 5.65 -2.18
Yes Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,445,000 46.57 3.62 1.62
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 426,968 46.49 3.61 9.99
ITC Cigarettes 1,510,000 40.03 3.11 3.23
Interglobe Aviat Transport - Airlines 296,210 39.56 3.07 8.11
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Piramal Enterp. 17.70 1.37

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.64
Auto Ancillaries 0.92
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.75
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.43
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.33
Banks - Private Sector 19.61
Banks - Public Sector 1.95
Cement - North India 4.35

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Amara Raja Batt. 0.92
Asian Paints 1.04
Bata India 1.53
Brigade Enterpr. 1.16
Dalmia Bhar. 2.53
Dishman Carbogen 1.21
Divi's Lab. 1.59
Equitas Holdings 1.04