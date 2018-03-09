Tata Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|32.67
|-0.16
(-0.49%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|460,000
|86.65
|6.73
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|2,320,000
|72.73
|5.65
|-2.18
|Yes Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,445,000
|46.57
|3.62
|1.62
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|426,968
|46.49
|3.61
|9.99
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|1,510,000
|40.03
|3.11
|3.23
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport - Airlines
|296,210
|39.56
|3.07
|8.11
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Piramal Enterp.
|17.70
|1.37
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|