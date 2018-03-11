JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

SBI Magnum Instacash - (Div-D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Liquid Funds

NAV 11 Mar 2018 1675.03 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.05
Certificate of Deposits 8.14
Commercial Paper 93.41
Corporate Debts 2.05
Fixed Deposits 4.12
T Bills 4.14
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
H D F C 100.04 2.05
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 2.37 0.05

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Banks 12.22
Construction 3.06
Ferrous Metals 5.62
Finance 68.43
Industrial Products 0.51
Media & Entertainment 1.53
Minerals/Mining 5.10
NA 8.31