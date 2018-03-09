Invesco India Short Term - Plan B (Div-M) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|1496.09
|0.06
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Business Broad
|47.57
|1.61
|S I D B I
|224.71
|7.62
|Indiabulls Hous.
|95.89
|3.25
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|75.76
|2.57
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|50.89
|1.73
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|30.37
|1.03
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|20.22
|0.69
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|17.21
|0.58
|S I D B I
|14.84
|0.50
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|5.05
|0.17
|HDFC Bank
|125.26
|4.25
|St Bk of India
|48.89
|1.66
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|225.68
|7.65
|Reliance Jio
|125.66
|4.26
|LIC Housing Fin.
|100.80
|3.42
|H D F C
|100.55
|3.41
|N A B A R D
|100.55
|3.41
|S I D B I
|100.54
|3.41
|HDB FINANC SER
|99.71
|3.38
|Reliance Ports
|85.86
|2.91
|Kotak Mahindra P
|74.38
|2.52
|Reliance Jio
|50.22
|1.70
|Bajaj Fin.
|49.62
|1.68
|Reliance Ports
|49.06
|1.66
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|39.60
|1.34
|Bajaj Fin.
|24.86
|0.84
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|24.81
|0.84
|Reliance Inds.
|24.33
|0.83
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|1.02
|0.03
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|1.00
|0.03
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|0.60
|0.02
|Tata Sons
|196.60
|6.67
|Indiabulls Hous.
|124.48
|4.22
|ICICI Home Fin
|74.53
|2.53
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|