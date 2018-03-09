JUST IN
Invesco India Short Term - Plan B (Div-D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 1031.80 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.84
Certificate of Deposits 0.10
Corporate Debts 82.42
Govt. Securities 10.37
Net CA & Others 4.00
T Bills 1.67
ZCB 0.60
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Business Broad 47.57 1.61
S I D B I 224.71 7.62
Indiabulls Hous. 95.89 3.25
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 75.76 2.57
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 50.89 1.73
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 30.37 1.03
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 20.22 0.69
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 17.21 0.58
S I D B I 14.84 0.50
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 5.05 0.17
HDFC Bank 125.26 4.25
St Bk of India 48.89 1.66
Power Fin.Corpn. 225.68 7.65
Reliance Jio 125.66 4.26
LIC Housing Fin. 100.80 3.42
H D F C 100.55 3.41
N A B A R D 100.55 3.41
S I D B I 100.54 3.41
HDB FINANC SER 99.71 3.38
Reliance Ports 85.86 2.91
Kotak Mahindra P 74.38 2.52
Reliance Jio 50.22 1.70
Bajaj Fin. 49.62 1.68
Reliance Ports 49.06 1.66
Rural Elec.Corp. 39.60 1.34
Bajaj Fin. 24.86 0.84
Rural Elec.Corp. 24.81 0.84
Reliance Inds. 24.33 0.83
Power Fin.Corpn. 1.02 0.03
Power Fin.Corpn. 1.00 0.03
Natl. Hous. Bank 0.60 0.02
Tata Sons 196.60 6.67
Indiabulls Hous. 124.48 4.22
ICICI Home Fin 74.53 2.53

Sector Name
