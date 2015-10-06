L&T Indo Asia Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 06 Oct 2015
|22.16
|0.02
(0.09%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|119,100
|13.84
|5.65
|17.28
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|75,900
|8.11
|3.31
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|262,500
|7.10
|2.90
|-2.18
|Axis Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|137,400
|6.81
|2.78
|-3.55
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|240,300
|5.70
|2.33
|-20.59
|JK Lakshmi Cem.
|Cement - North India
|151,800
|5.66
|2.31
|2.34
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|