JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

L&T Indo Asia Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 06 Oct 2015 22.16 0.02
(0.09%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 3.84
Equity 73.31
Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund) 22.80
Preference Shares 0.11
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 119,100 13.84 5.65 17.28
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 75,900 8.11 3.31 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 262,500 7.10 2.90 -2.18
Axis Bank Banks - Private Sector 137,400 6.81 2.78 -3.55
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 240,300 5.70 2.33 -20.59
JK Lakshmi Cem. Cement - North India 151,800 5.66 2.31 2.34
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 0.56
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.51
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.05
Automobiles - Tractors 0.56
Banks - Private Sector 11.08
Banks - Public Sector 2.92
Cement - North India 3.67
Cement - South India 1.35

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Ports 0.30
Aditya Bir. Nuv. 0.27
Ahluwalia Contr. 0.53
Ambuja Cem. 1.01
Arvind Ltd 0.81
Ashoka Buildcon 1.31
Axis Bank 2.78
Bank of Baroda 0.59