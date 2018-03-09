Invesco India Arbitrage Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|21.27
|0.02
(0.09%)
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|I D F C
|Finance & Investments
|4,382,400
|27.57
|7.65
|-14.72
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|448,800
|23.77
|6.59
|-19.7
|Reliance Power
|Power Generation And Supply
|3,120,000
|15.68
|4.35
|6.68
|Manappuram Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|942,000
|11.62
|3.22
|2.76
|Tata Global
|Tea
|360,000
|11.39
|3.16
|-4.34
|Ujjivan Fin.Ser.
|Finance & Investments
|273,600
|10.65
|2.95
|-7.71
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
