» Asset Allocation

Invesco India Arbitrage Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 21.27 0.02
(0.09%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 11.88
Commercial Paper 8.29
Equity 66.74
Fixed Deposits 16.68
Net CA & Others 63.54
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
I D F C Finance & Investments 4,382,400 27.57 7.65 -14.72
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 448,800 23.77 6.59 -19.7
Reliance Power Power Generation And Supply 3,120,000 15.68 4.35 6.68
Manappuram Fin. Finance & Investments 942,000 11.62 3.22 2.76
Tata Global Tea 360,000 11.39 3.16 -4.34
Ujjivan Fin.Ser. Finance & Investments 273,600 10.65 2.95 -7.71
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.15
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.80
Automobiles - Tractors 1.18
Banks - Private Sector 2.11
Banks - Public Sector 1.13
Breweries & Distilleries 0.56
Cement - North India 0.57
Chemicals 0.99

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Power 0.02
Andhra Bank 0.11
Arvind Ltd 0.40
Ashok Leyland 0.44
Aurobindo Pharma 2.41
B H E L 0.02
Balrampur Chini 0.86
Bank of Baroda 0.25