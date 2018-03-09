Sundaram UST Fund - Regular (Div-D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.04
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Citicorp Fin. (I
|125.05
|4.83
|N A B A R D
|125.00
|4.83
|Edelweiss Comm
|115.27
|4.46
|Vedanta
|100.25
|3.88
|H U D C O
|78.93
|3.05
|H D F C
|78.38
|3.03
|JM Financial Pro
|50.17
|1.94
|N A B A R D
|49.99
|1.93
|JM Financial Pro
|49.81
|1.93
|Shriram Trans.
|49.80
|1.93
|Tata Capital Fin
|49.79
|1.93
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|49.32
|1.91
|Hero Fincorp
|40.33
|1.56
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|35.11
|1.36
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|30.53
|1.18
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|25.43
|0.98
|Indiabulls Hous.
|25.11
|0.97
|Indiabulls Hous.
|25.11
|0.97
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|24.94
|0.96
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|24.92
|0.96
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|24.85
|0.96
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|20.22
|0.78
|Indiabulls Hous.
|20.13
|0.78
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|19.58
|0.76
|H D F C
|7.00
|0.27
|PNB Housing
|3.03
|0.12
|Tata Motors Fin
|27.01
|1.04
|Daimler Financi.
|25.01
|0.97
|Igaras. Mot. Sal
|24.80
|0.96
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|