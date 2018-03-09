JUST IN
Aditya Birla SL Small & Midcap Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 40.31 -0.16
(-0.40%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 14.86
Equity 85.38
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Cyient Computers - Software - Medium / Small 830,000 52.83 2.55 9.63
CG Power & Indu. Electric Equipment 6,200,000 51.77 2.50 -6.87
Guj.St.Petronet Miscellaneous 2,500,000 51.76 2.50 -4.21
C P C L Refineries 1,382,000 50.40 2.44 -16.61
K E C Intl. Transmisson Line Towers / Equipment 1,200,000 49.83 2.41 16.24
DCB Bank Banks - Private Sector 3,000,000 49.20 2.38 -13.79
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 1.47
Air-conditioners 2.20
Auto Ancillaries 1.60
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.06
Banks - Private Sector 5.51
Castings & Forgings 3.20
Cement - North India 1.81
Cement - South India 1.80

Top Holdings

Company Name
Allcargo Logist. 0.87
Apar Inds. 1.36
Atul Auto 1.06
BEML Ltd 1.93
BSE 1.54
C P C L 2.44
Capacit'e Infra. 1.01
Capital First 1.26