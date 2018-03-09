Aditya Birla SL Small & Midcap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|25.65
|-0.11
(-0.43%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Cyient
|Computers - Software - Medium / Small
|830,000
|52.83
|2.55
|9.63
|CG Power & Indu.
|Electric Equipment
|6,200,000
|51.77
|2.50
|-6.87
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Miscellaneous
|2,500,000
|51.76
|2.50
|-4.21
|C P C L
|Refineries
|1,382,000
|50.40
|2.44
|-16.61
|K E C Intl.
|Transmisson Line Towers / Equipment
|1,200,000
|49.83
|2.41
|16.24
|DCB Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|3,000,000
|49.20
|2.38
|-13.79
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|