BNP Paribas Money Plus Fund - (Div-D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.06 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 13.48
Certificate of Deposits 39.65
Commercial Paper 25.75
Corporate Debts 20.79
Net CA & Others 0.34
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Shri.City Union. 19.90 6.48
Tata Cap.Hsg. 14.99 4.88
Powerlinks Trans 14.96 4.87
Tata Motors 10.01 3.26
Muthoot Finance 3.01 0.98
INDIAN RAILW.FIN 0.51 0.16
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 0.50 0.16

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 100.01