Edelweiss Equity Opportunities Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|29.68
|0.04
(0.13%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|177,142
|16.32
|6.00
|1.56
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|14,507
|14.11
|5.19
|-3.63
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|63,711
|11.93
|4.39
|2.34
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|63,836
|10.92
|4.01
|8.44
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|84,616
|10.65
|3.91
|8.9
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|48,205
|7.95
|2.92
|5.03
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|