JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Edelweiss Equity Opportunities Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 16.81 0.03
(0.18%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 20.17
Equity 77.61
Fixed Deposits 2.98
NCD 0.02
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Reliance Inds. Refineries 177,142 16.32 6.00 1.56
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 14,507 14.11 5.19 -3.63
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 63,711 11.93 4.39 2.34
H D F C Finance - Housing 63,836 10.92 4.01 8.44
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 84,616 10.65 3.91 8.9
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 48,205 7.95 2.92 5.03
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.99
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5.19
Automobiles - Tractors 1.45
Banks - Private Sector 12.75
Banks - Public Sector 2.61
Cables - Telephone 1.95
Castings & Forgings 1.40
Cement - North India 2.01

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Action Const.Eq. 1.36
Aegis Logistics 0.84
Ahluwalia Contr. 0.78
Bajaj Fin. 1.83
Bharat Forge 1.40
Britannia Inds. 1.96
CEAT 0.50
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 1.24