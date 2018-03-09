JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

L&T Ultra Short Term Fund - Regular (Div-W) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.93 0.01
(0.09%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 13.10
Certificate of Deposits 17.42
Commercial Paper 15.83
Corporate Debts 50.38
Net CA & Others 3.27
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 110.20 4.69
Indiabulls Hous. 100.08 4.26
Citicorp Fin. (I 100.01 4.25
M & M Fin. Serv. 95.23 4.05
N A B A R D 95.17 4.05
Reliance Jio 80.24 3.41
E X I M Bank 60.06 2.55
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 50.16 2.13
Power Fin.Corpn. 50.09 2.13
Power Fin.Corpn. 50.09 2.13
Bajaj Fin. 50.00 2.13
Powerlinks Trans 49.88 2.12
Sundaram Finance 49.80 2.12
S I D B I 25.17 1.07
Power Fin.Corpn. 25.06 1.07
Reliance Jio 25.06 1.07
LIC Housing Fin. 25.04 1.06
H D F C 25.00 1.06
HDB FINANC SER 24.98 1.06
HDB FINANC SER 24.88 1.06
LIC Housing Fin. 20.00 0.85
Power Grid Corpn 16.05 0.68
Rural Elec.Corp. 10.12 0.43
E X I M Bank 10.10 0.43
IDFC Bank 10.00 0.43
E X I M Bank 2.00 0.09

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
NA 100.00