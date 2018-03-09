L&T Ultra Short Term Fund - Regular (Div-W) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.93
|0.01
(0.09%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|110.20
|4.69
|Indiabulls Hous.
|100.08
|4.26
|Citicorp Fin. (I
|100.01
|4.25
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|95.23
|4.05
|N A B A R D
|95.17
|4.05
|Reliance Jio
|80.24
|3.41
|E X I M Bank
|60.06
|2.55
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|50.16
|2.13
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|50.09
|2.13
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|50.09
|2.13
|Bajaj Fin.
|50.00
|2.13
|Powerlinks Trans
|49.88
|2.12
|Sundaram Finance
|49.80
|2.12
|S I D B I
|25.17
|1.07
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|25.06
|1.07
|Reliance Jio
|25.06
|1.07
|LIC Housing Fin.
|25.04
|1.06
|H D F C
|25.00
|1.06
|HDB FINANC SER
|24.98
|1.06
|HDB FINANC SER
|24.88
|1.06
|LIC Housing Fin.
|20.00
|0.85
|Power Grid Corpn
|16.05
|0.68
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|10.12
|0.43
|E X I M Bank
|10.10
|0.43
|IDFC Bank
|10.00
|0.43
|E X I M Bank
|2.00
|0.09
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
