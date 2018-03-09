JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

SBI Infrastructure Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure

NAV 09 Mar 2018 15.29 -0.10
(-0.65%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.21
CBLO 3.22
Equity 94.28
Net CA & Others 2.29
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 1,250,000 66.21 9.79 -19.7
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 461,500 58.07 8.58 8.9
NCC Construction 2,670,719 35.72 5.28 1.78
ITD Cem Construction 1,469,714 32.03 4.73 -17.02
Elgi Equipment Compressors / Drilling Equipment 1,010,434 31.23 4.62 6.16
JMC Projects Construction 472,777 29.63 4.38 -9.05
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 1.45 0.21

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 2.57
Banks - Private Sector 2.78
Bearings 3.90
Cement - North India 2.14
Compressors / Drilling Equipment 4.62
Construction 29.30
Engineering 6.19
Engineering - Turnkey Services 11.38

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Ashoka Buildcon 2.80
Bharti Airtel 9.79
Capacit'e Infra. 1.93
DLF 2.11
Elgi Equipment 4.62
ICICI Bank 2.78
Idea Cellular 2.24
Indian Energy Ex 1.86