SBI Infrastructure Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|15.29
|-0.10
(-0.65%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|1,250,000
|66.21
|9.79
|-19.7
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|461,500
|58.07
|8.58
|8.9
|NCC
|Construction
|2,670,719
|35.72
|5.28
|1.78
|ITD Cem
|Construction
|1,469,714
|32.03
|4.73
|-17.02
|Elgi Equipment
|Compressors / Drilling Equipment
|1,010,434
|31.23
|4.62
|6.16
|JMC Projects
|Construction
|472,777
|29.63
|4.38
|-9.05
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|1.45
|0.21
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|