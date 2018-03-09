JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 55.94 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 5.13
Equity 95.25
Preference Shares 0.01
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Sundram Fasten. Fasteners 13,966,717 788.28 3.96 14.15
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn Finance & Investments 5,325,793 782.86 3.94 13.26
Balkrishna Inds Tyres 6,066,370 659.23 3.31 -14.17
Voltas Diversified - Mega 10,650,000 649.01 3.26 1.73
TI Financial Finance & Investments 7,400,000 496.10 2.49 13.09
Hexaware Tech. Computers - Software - Medium / Small 14,286,816 494.47 2.49 15.8
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 2.51
Air-conditioners 1.32
Auto Ancillaries 1.30
Banks - Private Sector 6.65
Banks - Public Sector 3.96
Bearings 2.97
Castings & Forgings 1.40
Chemicals 3.17

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Aarti Inds. 2.11
AIA Engg. 1.40
Apollo Tyres 1.90
Arvind Ltd 0.95
Atul 1.25
Aurobindo Pharma 2.09
Balkrishna Inds 3.31
Bata India 0.37