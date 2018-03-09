HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|31.35
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Sundram Fasten.
|Fasteners
|13,966,717
|788.28
|3.96
|14.15
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance & Investments
|5,325,793
|782.86
|3.94
|13.26
|Balkrishna Inds
|Tyres
|6,066,370
|659.23
|3.31
|-14.17
|Voltas
|Diversified - Mega
|10,650,000
|649.01
|3.26
|1.73
|TI Financial
|Finance & Investments
|7,400,000
|496.10
|2.49
|13.09
|Hexaware Tech.
|Computers - Software - Medium / Small
|14,286,816
|494.47
|2.49
|15.8
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
