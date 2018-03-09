JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

SBI Magnum Tax Gain Scheme (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 138.40 -0.19
(-0.14%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.07
CBLO 2.64
Equity 97.63
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 14,282,843 448.48 6.85 -2.18
Reliance Inds. Refineries 3,760,000 346.31 5.29 1.56
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 4,713,581 249.65 3.81 -19.7
M & M Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3,000,000 225.33 3.44 3.89
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 7,060,233 218.80 3.34 -20.59
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,145,261 214.44 3.27 2.34
› More
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 4.72 0.07

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 0.66
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.77
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.44
Banks - Private Sector 13.90
Banks - Public Sector 4.55
Bearings 0.90
Breweries & Distilleries 2.06
Cement - North India 3.00

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
ACC 0.95
Ambuja Cem. 2.05
Atul 1.18
Axis Bank 1.98
B H E L 1.95
B P C L 1.20
Bajaj Finserv 0.61
Bank of Baroda 1.21