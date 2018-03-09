SBI Magnum Tax Gain Scheme (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|138.40
|-0.19
(-0.14%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|14,282,843
|448.48
|6.85
|-2.18
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|3,760,000
|346.31
|5.29
|1.56
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|4,713,581
|249.65
|3.81
|-19.7
|M & M
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|3,000,000
|225.33
|3.44
|3.89
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|7,060,233
|218.80
|3.34
|-20.59
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,145,261
|214.44
|3.27
|2.34
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|4.72
|0.07
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|