DSP BR Micro-Cap Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|63.54
|-0.11
(-0.17%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Finolex Cables
|Cables - Power
|3,144,684
|225.46
|3.63
|2.32
|APL Apollo
|Steel - Medium / Small
|982,098
|201.61
|3.25
|-1.81
|Aarti Inds.
|Chemicals
|1,709,336
|200.51
|3.23
|27.54
|SRF
|Textiles - Manmade
|1,046,058
|198.62
|3.20
|1.63
|Atul
|Dyes And Pigments
|716,851
|192.65
|3.10
|5.1
|Eveready Inds.
|Dry Cells
|4,632,608
|181.99
|2.93
|-17.73
