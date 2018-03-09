JUST IN
DSP BR Micro-Cap Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 63.54 -0.11
(-0.17%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 2.65
Equity 97.50
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Finolex Cables Cables - Power 3,144,684 225.46 3.63 2.32
APL Apollo Steel - Medium / Small 982,098 201.61 3.25 -1.81
Aarti Inds. Chemicals 1,709,336 200.51 3.23 27.54
SRF Textiles - Manmade 1,046,058 198.62 3.20 1.63
Atul Dyes And Pigments 716,851 192.65 3.10 5.1
Eveready Inds. Dry Cells 4,632,608 181.99 2.93 -17.73
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 4.99
Banks - Private Sector 2.14
Cables - Power 3.63
Cables - Telephone 1.86
Cement - North India 1.36
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 3.62
Chemicals 10.39
Cigarettes 0.93

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
8K Miles 1.00
Aarti Drugs 0.84
Aarti Inds. 3.23
Advance. Enzyme. 0.64
Amber Enterp. 0.24
APL Apollo 3.25
Arrow Greentech 0.36
Ashiana Housing 0.35