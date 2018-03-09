JUST IN
LIC MF Income Plus Fund (Div-M) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.12 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

CBLO 11.10
Corporate Debts 22.58
Floating Rate Instruments 4.45
Govt. Securities 8.90
Net CA & Others 0.87
T Bills 52.10
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Indiabulls Hous. 20.40 9.06
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 20.20 8.97
St Bk of India 10.16 4.51
Tata Cap.Hsg. 0.10 0.04

Sector Allocation

