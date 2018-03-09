Franklin India High Growth Companies Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|38.17
|-0.18
(-0.47%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|20,000,000
|705.90
|8.80
|-2.18
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|3,500,000
|701.99
|8.75
|2.34
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|22,000,000
|689.15
|8.59
|-20.59
|Axis Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|11,000,000
|652.96
|8.14
|-3.55
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|9,200,000
|404.66
|5.04
|-19.7
|Tata Motors-DVR
|Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs
|17,000,000
|381.73
|4.76
|-14.2
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|