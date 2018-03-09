JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Franklin India High Growth Companies Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 38.17 -0.18
(-0.47%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 90.62
Fixed Deposits 0.09
Net CA & Others 9.30
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 20,000,000 705.90 8.80 -2.18
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 3,500,000 701.99 8.75 2.34
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 22,000,000 689.15 8.59 -20.59
Axis Bank Banks - Private Sector 11,000,000 652.96 8.14 -3.55
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 9,200,000 404.66 5.04 -19.7
Tata Motors-DVR Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 17,000,000 381.73 4.76 -14.2
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Air-conditioners 0.68
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 4.76
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.66
Banks - Private Sector 25.69
Banks - Public Sector 10.34
Bearings 2.98
Cables - Power 2.17
Cement - North India 0.94

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Abbott India 2.84
Apollo Tyres 1.33
Axis Bank 8.14
B P C L 1.84
BASF India 1.23
Bharti Airtel 5.04
Blue Star 0.68
EIH 1.64