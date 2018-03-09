JM Money Manager Fund - Super Plus Plan (D... - Scheme Profile
Fund House : JM Financial Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.35
|0.01
(0.10%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Indiabulls Hous.
|50.29
|11.56
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|28.81
|6.62
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|25.49
|5.86
|Piramal Enterp.
|25.09
|5.77
|GRUH Finance
|24.89
|5.72
|LIC Housing Fin.
|24.88
|5.72
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|24.68
|5.67
|Tata Motors
|10.14
|2.33
|N A B A R D
|5.59
|1.28
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|5.13
|1.18
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|5.12
|1.18
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
