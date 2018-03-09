DSP BR Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|36.74
|-0.07
(-0.19%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|723,049
|136.24
|5.85
|2.34
|Bajaj Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|548,924
|90.04
|3.86
|-1.86
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|2,371,706
|74.29
|3.19
|-2.18
|GAIL (India)
|Miscellaneous
|1,546,142
|70.74
|3.04
|-9.26
|Shree Cement
|Cement - North India
|41,136
|68.38
|2.94
|-5.79
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|2,518,086
|67.48
|2.90
|-20.59
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|