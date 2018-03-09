JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

DSP BR Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 36.74 -0.07
(-0.19%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 1.42
Equity 97.47
Fixed Deposits 0.35
Net CA & Others 0.30
Rights 0.46
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 723,049 136.24 5.85 2.34
Bajaj Fin. Finance & Investments 548,924 90.04 3.86 -1.86
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 2,371,706 74.29 3.19 -2.18
GAIL (India) Miscellaneous 1,546,142 70.74 3.04 -9.26
Shree Cement Cement - North India 41,136 68.38 2.94 -5.79
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 2,518,086 67.48 2.90 -20.59
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 3.55
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.03
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.60
Banks - Private Sector 14.85
Banks - Public Sector 3.33
Cables - Power 1.06
Cables - Telephone 0.98
Castings & Forgings 1.95

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Ports 0.40
Ahluwalia Contr. 1.44
Alkem Lab 1.14
Apollo Tyres 1.51
Ashok Leyland 1.03
Asian Paints 1.15
B P C L 0.84
Bajaj Fin. 3.86