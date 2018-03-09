Reliance Top 200 Fund (Bonus) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|31.49
|-0.11
(-0.35%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|20,000,000
|536.00
|6.33
|-20.59
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|2,212,611
|416.90
|4.92
|2.34
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|3,000,000
|395.45
|4.67
|8.9
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|14,400,000
|381.67
|4.51
|3.23
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|11,500,000
|360.24
|4.25
|-2.18
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|2,874,876
|337.11
|3.98
|17.28
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|