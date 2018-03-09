JUST IN
Reliance Top 200 Fund - Inst (Bonus) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 32.51 -0.11
(-0.34%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 1.58
Derivatives 0.27
Equity 97.03
Net CA & Others 0.16
Rights 0.06
Warrants 0.90
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 20,000,000 536.00 6.33 -20.59
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 2,212,611 416.90 4.92 2.34
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 3,000,000 395.45 4.67 8.9
ITC Cigarettes 14,400,000 381.67 4.51 3.23
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 11,500,000 360.24 4.25 -2.18
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 2,874,876 337.11 3.98 17.28
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 3.85
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.43
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.80
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.89
Banks - Private Sector 13.08
Banks - Public Sector 6.33
Castings & Forgings 1.87
Cement - North India 2.87

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
A B B 1.92
ACC 2.87
Amara Raja Batt. 1.47
Ashok Leyland 1.25
Ashoka Buildcon 0.44
Aurobindo Pharma 1.16
Axis Bank 2.62
B P C L 2.03