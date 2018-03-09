JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

DHFL Pramerica Low Duration Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 23.58 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.18
Certificate of Deposits 14.73
Commercial Paper 20.12
Corporate Debts 41.87
Net CA & Others 10.24
ZCB 12.86
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Edelweiss Comm 50.06 4.59
Magma Fincorp 49.69 4.55
Janalakshmi Fin. 46.97 4.31
AAVAS Financiers 25.29 2.32
AU Small Finance 25.20 2.31
Reliance Infra. 25.09 2.30
Indiabulls Hous. 25.05 2.30
Indiabulls Hous. 24.95 2.29
Yes Bank 24.39 2.24
AAVAS Financiers 20.23 1.85
Aspire Home Fin 15.14 1.39
L&T Housing Fin. 10.54 0.97
H D F C 10.01 0.92
H D F C 8.03 0.74
S A I L 5.00 0.46
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 1.29 0.12
LIC Housing Fin. 0.81 0.07
Edelweiss Hous. 0.50 0.05
Reliance Big Ent 49.69 4.55
Janalakshmi Fin. 24.91 2.28
Business Broad 13.79 1.26

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 100.00