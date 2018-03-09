JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

UTI-India LifeStyle Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 23.43 0.02
(0.09%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 98.52
Fixed Deposits 0.08
Net CA & Others 1.27
Preference Shares 0.11
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
ITC Cigarettes 577,433 15.30 5.52 3.23
Nestle India Food - Processing - MNC 18,494 14.35 5.18 -3.67
Hero Motocorp Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 38,659 13.90 5.02 6.99
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 73,195 13.79 4.98 2.34
Avenue Super. Trading 76,775 10.35 3.73 17.9
Apollo Tyres Tyres 346,777 9.52 3.43 7.25
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 1.96
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 8.03
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.49
Banks - Private Sector 11.19
Breweries & Distilleries 4.00
Cement - South India 1.03
Cigarettes 5.52
Construction 3.19

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Aditya Bir. Fas. 2.50
Alkem Lab 2.55
Apollo Tyres 3.43
Avenue Super. 3.73
Bajaj Fin. 2.01
Bharti Airtel 2.68
Crompton Gr. Con 3.01
Eicher Motors 3.01