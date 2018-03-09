UTI-India LifeStyle Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|23.43
|0.02
(0.09%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|577,433
|15.30
|5.52
|3.23
|Nestle India
|Food - Processing - MNC
|18,494
|14.35
|5.18
|-3.67
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds
|38,659
|13.90
|5.02
|6.99
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|73,195
|13.79
|4.98
|2.34
|Avenue Super.
|Trading
|76,775
|10.35
|3.73
|17.9
|Apollo Tyres
|Tyres
|346,777
|9.52
|3.43
|7.25
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
