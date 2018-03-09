Invesco India Growth Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|15.71
|-0.05
(-0.32%)
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|129,260
|24.20
|8.95
|2.34
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|20,448
|19.90
|7.36
|-3.63
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|211,647
|19.49
|7.21
|1.56
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|112,498
|18.55
|6.86
|5.03
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|445,812
|14.00
|5.18
|-2.18
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|99,733
|12.55
|4.64
|8.9
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
