» Asset Allocation

Invesco India Growth Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 15.71 -0.05
(-0.32%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 4.75
Equity 95.31
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 129,260 24.20 8.95 2.34
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 20,448 19.90 7.36 -3.63
Reliance Inds. Refineries 211,647 19.49 7.21 1.56
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 112,498 18.55 6.86 5.03
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 445,812 14.00 5.18 -2.18
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 99,733 12.55 4.64 8.9
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 1.92
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.37
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.87
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 7.36
Banks - Private Sector 26.09
Banks - Public Sector 1.47
Bearings 1.08
Breweries & Distilleries 1.86

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Bank of Baroda 1.47
Britannia Inds. 2.83
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 1.63
Container Corpn. 0.89
Coromandel Inter 2.77
Dixon Technolog. 1.68
Greenply Inds. 0.96
HCL Technologies 2.33