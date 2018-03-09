DHFL Pramerica Low Duration Fund (Div-W) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.12
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Edelweiss Comm
|50.06
|4.59
|Magma Fincorp
|49.69
|4.55
|Janalakshmi Fin.
|46.97
|4.31
|AAVAS Financiers
|25.29
|2.32
|AU Small Finance
|25.20
|2.31
|Reliance Infra.
|25.09
|2.30
|Indiabulls Hous.
|25.05
|2.30
|Indiabulls Hous.
|24.95
|2.29
|Yes Bank
|24.39
|2.24
|AAVAS Financiers
|20.23
|1.85
|Aspire Home Fin
|15.14
|1.39
|L&T Housing Fin.
|10.54
|0.97
|H D F C
|10.01
|0.92
|H D F C
|8.03
|0.74
|S A I L
|5.00
|0.46
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|1.29
|0.12
|LIC Housing Fin.
|0.81
|0.07
|Edelweiss Hous.
|0.50
|0.05
|Reliance Big Ent
|49.69
|4.55
|Janalakshmi Fin.
|24.91
|2.28
|Business Broad
|13.79
|1.26
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
