» Asset Allocation

Sundaram UST Fund - Retail (Div-Frt) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 11.14 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 2.56
Certificate of Deposits 12.22
Commercial Paper 29.11
Corporate Debts 51.23
Net CA & Others 0.91
PTC 2.23
T Bills 2.68
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Citicorp Fin. (I 125.05 4.83
N A B A R D 125.00 4.83
Edelweiss Comm 115.27 4.46
Vedanta 100.25 3.88
H U D C O 78.93 3.05
H D F C 78.38 3.03
JM Financial Pro 50.17 1.94
N A B A R D 49.99 1.93
JM Financial Pro 49.81 1.93
Shriram Trans. 49.80 1.93
Tata Capital Fin 49.79 1.93
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 49.32 1.91
Hero Fincorp 40.33 1.56
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 35.11 1.36
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 30.53 1.18
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 25.43 0.98
Indiabulls Hous. 25.11 0.97
Indiabulls Hous. 25.11 0.97
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 24.94 0.96
Power Fin.Corpn. 24.92 0.96
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 24.85 0.96
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 20.22 0.78
Indiabulls Hous. 20.13 0.78
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 19.58 0.76
H D F C 7.00 0.27
PNB Housing 3.03 0.12
Tata Motors Fin 27.01 1.04
Daimler Financi. 25.01 0.97
Igaras. Mot. Sal 24.80 0.96

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 100.94