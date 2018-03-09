JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

SBI Short Horizon Debt - Short Term (Div-M) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 11.30 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.00
CBLO 1.08
Certificate of Deposits 1.15
Corporate Debts 88.59
Derivatives 0.07
Govt. Securities 6.22
Net CA & Others 2.89
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Power Grid Corpn 444.32 5.28
N A B A R D 418.98 4.98
INDIAN RAILW.FIN 362.66 4.31
Power Fin.Corpn. 276.46 3.29
Reliance Inds. 265.78 3.16
Shriram Trans. 248.35 2.95
H D F C 201.60 2.40
LIC Housing Fin. 199.12 2.37
Reliance Inds. 196.24 2.33
Rural Elec.Corp. 194.60 2.31
H D F C 193.45 2.30
E X I M Bank 173.62 2.06
Power Fin.Corpn. 123.99 1.47
Orix Leasing 120.52 1.43
N A B A R D 119.58 1.42
Power Fin.Corpn. 107.44 1.28
Shriram Trans. 105.93 1.26
H D F C 103.99 1.24
Rural Elec.Corp. 102.95 1.22
H D F C 100.70 1.20
HDB FINANC SER 100.03 1.19
UltraTech Cem. 97.45 1.16
Fullerton India 95.43 1.13
Muthoot Finance 92.20 1.10
H D F C 90.61 1.08
H D F C 76.66 0.91
H D F C 74.69 0.89
H D F C 70.33 0.84
Reliance Inds. 69.05 0.82
Tata Motors Fin 62.50 0.74
LIC Housing Fin. 61.24 0.73
Food Corp of Ind 59.42 0.71
N A B A R D 51.40 0.61
L&T Infra Debt 51.04 0.61
Power Fin.Corpn. 50.81 0.60
Power Fin.Corpn. 50.69 0.60
LIC Housing Fin. 50.64 0.60
Power Grid Corpn 50.60 0.60
LIC Housing Fin. 50.45 0.60
H D F C 50.41 0.60
Nirchem Cement 50.40 0.60
LIC Housing Fin. 50.37 0.60
N A B A R D 50.21 0.60
LIC Housing Fin. 50.20 0.60
LIC Housing Fin. 50.08 0.60
HDB FINANC SER 50.07 0.60
LIC Housing Fin. 50.03 0.59
Rural Elec.Corp. 49.86 0.59
LIC Housing Fin. 49.77 0.59
H U D C O 49.62 0.59
Rural Elec.Corp. 49.36 0.59
N A B A R D 45.31 0.54
Rural Elec.Corp. 40.78 0.48
H D F C 40.71 0.48
Power Fin.Corpn. 35.11 0.42
IDFC Bank 31.73 0.38
Power Fin.Corpn. 30.80 0.37
Power Grid Corpn 30.62 0.36
L&T Metro Rail 30.18 0.36
E X I M Bank 25.68 0.31
Power Fin.Corpn. 25.47 0.30
Rural Elec.Corp. 25.45 0.30
S I D B I 24.87 0.30
S I D B I 24.73 0.29
Rural Elec.Corp. 24.61 0.29
Rural Elec.Corp. 24.58 0.29
Power Fin.Corpn. 20.55 0.24
Power Fin.Corpn. 20.45 0.24
S I D B I 20.19 0.24
Rural Elec.Corp. 20.12 0.24
Power Fin.Corpn. 19.77 0.24
Konkan Rly.Corpn 17.31 0.21
Power Fin.Corpn. 15.34 0.18
H U D C O 14.79 0.18
Rural Elec.Corp. 14.76 0.18
Rural Elec.Corp. 10.31 0.12
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 9.87 0.12
L & T Interstate 7.31 0.09
L & T Interstate 7.30 0.09
L & T Interstate 6.94 0.08
L & T Interstate 6.87 0.08
NTPC 6.15 0.07
Axis Bank 6.00 0.07
Power Grid Corpn 5.17 0.06
Power Grid Corpn 5.12 0.06
Rural Elec.Corp. 5.10 0.06
Power Fin.Corpn. 5.10 0.06
Power Fin.Corpn. 5.09 0.06
St Bk of India 3.08 0.04
LIC Housing Fin. 2.02 0.02
Nabha Power 2.01 0.02
N A B A R D 1.01 0.01
Power Grid Corpn 0.77 0.01
Power Fin.Corpn. 0.51 0.01
LIC Housing Fin. 0.51 0.01
HDB FINANC SER 0.49 0.01
Bajaj Fin. 0.49 0.01
Daimler Financi. 150.22 1.79
BMW India Fina. 149.95 1.78
Daimler Financi. 110.11 1.31
Daimler Financi. 100.17 1.19
Tata Sons 98.43 1.17
Tata Sons 84.78 1.01
BMW India Fina. 49.99 0.59
Tata Sons 19.84 0.24
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 0.11 0.00

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Banks 12.33
Cement 1.76
Construction 0.34
Consumer Non Durables 0.71
Finance 61.26
NA 10.26
Petroleum Products 6.31
Power 6.46