» Asset Allocation

JM Basic Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : JM Financial Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 21.84 -0.08
(-0.36%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.32
Equity 99.49
Net CA & Others 0.20
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
GAIL (India) Miscellaneous 241,430 12.06 6.68 -9.26
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 63,200 11.83 6.55 2.34
Yes Bank Banks - Private Sector 370,400 11.67 6.47 1.62
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 85,072 10.70 5.93 8.9
Bajaj Fin. Finance & Investments 58,160 10.22 5.66 -1.86
Voltas Diversified - Mega 142,850 9.37 5.19 1.73
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 3.60
Auto Ancillaries 2.90
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 4.33
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5.13
Banks - Private Sector 15.61
Bearings 3.54
Castings & Forgings 3.38
Cement - North India 6.72

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Asian Paints 1.03
Bajaj Fin. 5.66
Bharat Electron 3.18
Bharat Forge 3.38
CARE Ratings 2.49
GAIL (India) 6.68
Godrej Propert. 3.02
H P C L 4.16