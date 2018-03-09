JM Basic Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : JM Financial Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|21.84
|-0.08
(-0.36%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|GAIL (India)
|Miscellaneous
|241,430
|12.06
|6.68
|-9.26
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|63,200
|11.83
|6.55
|2.34
|Yes Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|370,400
|11.67
|6.47
|1.62
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|85,072
|10.70
|5.93
|8.9
|Bajaj Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|58,160
|10.22
|5.66
|-1.86
|Voltas
|Diversified - Mega
|142,850
|9.37
|5.19
|1.73
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|