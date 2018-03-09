JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Escorts Infrastructure Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Escorts Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure

NAV 09 Mar 2018 8.94 -0.04
(-0.45%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 90.58
Net CA & Others 9.42
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
H D F C Finance - Housing 980 0.19 9.31 8.44
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 1,340 0.19 9.22 8.9
Torrent Power Power Generation And Supply 6,000 0.17 8.32 -4.76
Dilip Buildcon Construction 1,500 0.14 6.63 8.46
JM Financial Finance & Investments 7,000 0.11 5.55 -14.12
Aegis Logistics Trading 4,500 0.11 5.44 -10.76
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.49
Banks - Private Sector 4.87
Chemicals 3.96
Construction 6.63
Electric Equipment 4.41
Engineering - Turnkey Services 18.28
Finance & Investments 5.55
Finance - Housing 9.31

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Ports 3.12
Aegis Logistics 5.44
Allcargo Logist. 3.51
Castrol India 3.96
CG Power & Indu. 4.41
Dilip Buildcon 6.63
Engineers India 4.31
GMR Infra. 4.75