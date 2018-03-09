Escorts Infrastructure Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Escorts Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|8.97
|-0.04
(-0.44%)
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|980
|0.19
|9.31
|8.44
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|1,340
|0.19
|9.22
|8.9
|Torrent Power
|Power Generation And Supply
|6,000
|0.17
|8.32
|-4.76
|Dilip Buildcon
|Construction
|1,500
|0.14
|6.63
|8.46
|JM Financial
|Finance & Investments
|7,000
|0.11
|5.55
|-14.12
|Aegis Logistics
|Trading
|4,500
|0.11
|5.44
|-10.76
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
