Canara Robeco Balance (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|144.47
|-0.02
(-0.01%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|423,975
|79.89
|5.21
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,618,500
|50.70
|3.31
|-2.18
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|463,177
|50.51
|3.30
|9.99
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|130,601
|21.95
|1.43
|5.03
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance & Investments
|95,839
|48.42
|3.16
|-1.34
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|240,600
|43.52
|2.84
|8.44
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Indiabulls Hous.
|9.99
|0.65
|H D F C
|10.02
|0.65
|H D F C
|9.88
|0.64
|N A B A R D
|9.80
|0.64
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|9.80
|0.64
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|9.82
|0.64
|B P C L
|9.87
|0.64
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|8.67
|0.57
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|5.02
|0.33
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|5.02
|0.33
|H D F C
|5.01
|0.33
|Tata Motors
|5.01
|0.33
|Power Grid Corpn
|4.96
|0.32
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
