Canara Robeco Balance (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented

NAV 09 Mar 2018 144.47 -0.02
(-0.01%)

CBLO 13.68
Commercial Paper 3.59
Corporate Debts 6.71
Equity 68.51
Govt. Securities 7.31
T Bills 0.33
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 423,975 79.89 5.21 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,618,500 50.70 3.31 -2.18
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 463,177 50.51 3.30 9.99
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 130,601 21.95 1.43 5.03
Bajaj Finserv Finance & Investments 95,839 48.42 3.16 -1.34
H D F C Finance - Housing 240,600 43.52 2.84 8.44
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Indiabulls Hous. 9.99 0.65
H D F C 10.02 0.65
H D F C 9.88 0.64
N A B A R D 9.80 0.64
Power Fin.Corpn. 9.80 0.64
Power Fin.Corpn. 9.82 0.64
B P C L 9.87 0.64
Power Fin.Corpn. 8.67 0.57
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 5.02 0.33
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 5.02 0.33
H D F C 5.01 0.33
Tata Motors 5.01 0.33
Power Grid Corpn 4.96 0.32

Auto 0.33
Auto Ancillaries 0.60
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.70
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.02
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.95
Banks - Private Sector 13.25
Castings & Forgings 0.63
Cement - North India 2.08

Ahluwalia Contr. 0.54
Ashoka Buildcon 0.72
Atul 0.61
Bajaj Finserv 3.16
Bharat Forge 0.63
Bharti Airtel 0.67
Britannia Inds. 1.85
CCL Products 0.57